Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to continue cooperation towards their shared goal of peace, security

JEDDAH, Aug 23 (APP): Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday agreed to continue dialogue and cooperation towards their shared goal of peace, security and development in the region and beyond.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who was on a day-long official visit to Saudi Arabia, called on Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and both the leaders reaffirmed strong bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.
The Crown Prince is the Vice Custodian of the two Holy Mosques and holds the key portfolios of Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
This was the Prime Minister’s first foreign visit after
his election on August 1, and signifies the importance
attached by Pakistan to its relationship with Saudi Arabia.
The Prime Minister was accompanied by Finance Minister
Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif.
During the meeting with the Crown Prince, the Prime
Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued and steadfast support
for the Kingdom and its leadership.
He lauded astute leadership of the Crown Prince, in
particular his Vision 2030 for Saudi Arabia’s development.
The Prime Minister assured the Crown Prince of continued
cooperation and collaboration to the benefit of both
countries.
The Prime Minister recounted the huge sacrifices and
extraordinary efforts being made by Pakistan as a nation to
root out terrorism and bring peace and stability.
He also expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and
reaffirmed Pakistan’s pledge to support Saudi Arabia’s
sovereignty.
Acknowledging the sentiments of the Government of
Pakistan reflected in the Prime Minister’s maiden foreign
visit, the Crown Prince warmly welcomed him and his
delegation.
He acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices in its
resolute fight against terrorism. The Crown Prince hoped that
fraternal ties between the two countries would further prosper
in future and underscored the importance Saudi Arabia attaches
to a strong and stable Pakistan.
He also hoped that Pakistan would overcome all
challenges and continue its journey towards progress and
prosperity.
During the visit, the Prime Minister was also briefed
about the arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims for this year’s
Hajj.
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to continue cooperation towards their shared goal of peace, security
JEDDAH, Aug 23 (APP): Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday agreed to continue dialogue and cooperation towards their shared goal of peace, security and development in the region and beyond.