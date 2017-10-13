Pakistan, Russia cooperation in various sectors a step towards strengthening of bilateral ties: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday said that Pakistan–Russia cooperation

in various sectors was a step towards strengthening of bilateral relations.

The prime minister was talking to Yury P. Sentyurin, Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation, who called on him at the PM Office.

The prime minister stated that the government was focusing on meeting the country’s energy requirements with particular focus on a balanced mix of energy sources. The prime minister appreciated the delegation’s fruitful interaction with Ministry of Energy.

The prime minister expressed the hope that members of the Russian delegation would have a productive visit in the backdrop of briefing by various ministries about immense potential for investment in Pakistan’s infrastructure development, energy and communication sectors.

The prime minister said that the economic outlook of Pakistan had altogether changed in the last four years, which was being acknowledged globally.

“Our investment policy has been designed to provide a comprehensive framework for creating a conducive business environment for the attraction of FDI, the prime minister said and added that Pakistan’s policy trends had been consistent, with liberalization, deregulation, privatization, and facilitation being its foremost cornerstone.

Minister In-Charge for Power Owais Legahri, Minister of State for Petroleum, Jam Kamal Khan

and Alexey Y. Dedov, Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan were also present during the meeting.

Later, the prime minister also witnessed signing of Inter-Governmental Agreement between Pakistan and Russia for supply of gas.