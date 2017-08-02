Pakistan Rugby Union’s ‘Get into Rugby’ programme in full swing

LAHORE, Aug 02 (APP): Pakistan Rugby Union’s ‘Get into Rugby

Programme’ (GIR) is in full swing in different universities and

colleges here.

Pakistan Rugby Union Head coach Shakeel Ahmed told APP on

Wednesday that the activity aims at promoting rugby at grass-roots

level.

“Get into Rugby’ has given new identity to rugby in Pakistan

and it has given number one status to Pakistan at Asia level due

to extraordinary success of this programme,” he added.

“We are making the best use of the summer vacations in the

educational institutions by exposing them to the early level of

the game,” he said.

Shakeel Ahmed is supervising a GIR Session in King Edward

Medical University Lahore and 17 future doctors are learning finer

points of the game. “We are running a similar activity at Cathedral

School where more than 100 students are learning the game.”

Coach Waseem is running GIR session at Govt College for Women

Baghbanpura and 10 girls are undergoing training. In The Smart School, coach Waseem Ahmed is imparting training to 15 students. Shakeel

said that the PRU is following a comprehensive activity plan to

develop the game on solid lines.

“Rugby is gaining rapid popularity among youth which is evident

from the fact that more and more young players are coming to the

fold of PRU to attend rugby learning and grooming activities

throughout the country,” said Shakeel.

He said that Asian Rugby Union has acknowledged the efforts and

hard work of PRU in successfully implementing GIR. “Due to such

strenuous efforts, Pakistan is at number one spot in the execution

of GIR,” said a PRU official.