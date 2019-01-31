Pakistan rubbishes allegations of maneuvering Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Pakistan Thursday dismissed allegations of maneuvering the Afghan peace process, saying it was facilitating talks between Taliban and the United States (US) in “good faith” despite attempts by some regional actors to ruin the efforts.

“Pakistan on request of the US and Afghanistan and as shared responsibility is facilitating the talks, however, some actors, having their interests served by perpetual conflict in Afghanistan, are active to scuttle the peace process,” Foreign Office Spokesman Muhammad Faisal said during weekly press briefing here at the Foreign Office.