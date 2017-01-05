Pakistan, Romania to expand ties in field of defence production

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain and ambassador of Romania to Pakistan Nicolae gola here on Thursday agreed to enhance ties in defence production

and other fields.

During a meeting here, the Romanian ambassador said Pakistan and Romania enjoyed cordial relations and expressed desire to further enhance relations, says a press release.

He was hopeful that ties between two countries, in the field of military technical cooperation would further grow.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said Pakistan was looking forward to strengthen its bilateral relations with Romanian defence industries.

He emphasized the need for regular exchanges with Romania on issues of mutual interest.

Both sides agreed that there was great potential for joint collaboration and mutual cooperation in defence production, which should be explored further.

They agreed that there was need for joint collaboration in defence production.

Romanian envoy said that Pakistan was an extremely important country with a rich culture, functioning democracy and vibrant economy.

He expressed his desire to increase trade volume between the two countries.

Rana Tanveer appreciated Romania’s continuous support for Pakistan at various international fora.

He also stressed that regular bilateral contacts play an important role in providing momentum and consolidating bilateral relations for mutual benefit.