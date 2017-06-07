Pakistan rising, improving in every sector: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (APP): Minister for Planning and
Development Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that Pakistan under the
dynamic leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was rising, improving
and path of recovery in every sector.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan
Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), government after coming into power
had to face number of challenges like terrorism, energy and
economy crisis.
He said that present government under the leadership of
prime minister Nawaz Sharif made efforts and resolved the problems
of terrorism, energy and economy.
“Pakistan was rising, improving and path of recovery, ” he
said. The international organizations and many countries had
acknowledged the progress and rising growth in Pakistan, the
minister said.
To a question, he said that in the current scenario, there
was instability in the region. He said that political stability
was imperative to achieve progress.
He said that prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had put
the country on path of speedy development.
Ahsan Iqbal said that international games, tourism, movies,
and other sectors were reviving fast. He said that several energy
projects had been launched to meet demand in the country.
