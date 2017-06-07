Pakistan rising, improving in every sector: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (APP): Minister for Planning and

Development Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that Pakistan under the

dynamic leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was rising, improving

and path of recovery in every sector.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan

Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), government after coming into power

had to face number of challenges like terrorism, energy and

economy crisis.

He said that present government under the leadership of

prime minister Nawaz Sharif made efforts and resolved the problems

of terrorism, energy and economy.

“Pakistan was rising, improving and path of recovery, ” he

said. The international organizations and many countries had

acknowledged the progress and rising growth in Pakistan, the

minister said.

To a question, he said that in the current scenario, there

was instability in the region. He said that political stability

was imperative to achieve progress.

He said that prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had put

the country on path of speedy development.

Ahsan Iqbal said that international games, tourism, movies,

and other sectors were reviving fast. He said that several energy

projects had been launched to meet demand in the country.