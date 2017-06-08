ISLAMABAD, June 8 (APP): Minister for Planning and
Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistan under the
dynamic leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was rising and improving
in every sector.
Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan
Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), government after coming into power
had to face number of challenges like terrorism, energy and
economy crisis.
He said present government under the leadership of
prime minister Nawaz Sharif made efforts and resolved the problems
of terrorism, energy and economy.
The international organizations and many countries had
acknowledged the progress and rising growth in Pakistan, the
minister said.
To a question, he said political stability was imperative to achieve
progress.
He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had put
the country on path of speedy development.
Ahsan Iqbal said international games, tourism, movies,
and other sectors were reviving fast.
He said several energy projects had been launched to meet te demand of
the country.
Pakistan rising, improving in every sector: Ahsan
ISLAMABAD, June 8 (APP): Minister for Planning and