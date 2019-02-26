Pakistan reserves right of self-defence against Indian ‘grave aggression’: FM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Terming intrusion of Indian military jet into Pakistani airspace as “grave aggression”, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said Pakistan reserved its right of a suitable response in line of self-defence.

Talking to media after chairing a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs soon after the incident, he said, “We consider it a violation of Line of Control (LoC).

”The Foreign Minister said Pakistan from time-to-time had cautioned the world community about India’s possible misadventure.