Pakistan renders unprecedented sacrifices in war against terrorism: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal
on Friday said Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices in
war against terrorism and its valiant forces have broken the back
of terrorists.
Terrorism is common enemy of Pakistan and the United States,
he told Voice of America (VOA) in Washington.
The Minister said Pakistan wants lasting peace in the region
in collaboration with its international partners.
He said both the countries have decade-old relationship, which
should now be transformed into economic and social bonds.
Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan is the biggest stakeholder of peace
in Afghanistan as it will be first country to reap dividends of
Afghan peace.