Pakistan remains committed to achieve peace in South Asia through peaceful Kashmir settlement: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (APP):Pakistan remains committed to achieving peace and stability in South Asia through peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The assurance in this regard was given by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry to a representative delegation of Kashmiri Americans, who met him at the embassy in Washington DC on Saturday to show solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and to condemn the human rights violations being committed by Indian forces.

According an embassy press release received here, the ambassador briefed the delegation on the continuing grave human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), especially since the simultaneous extra-judicial murders of 20 Kashmiri youths in various parts of South Kashmir on April 1.

He said it was a matter of pride for Kashmiris living all across the world that despite Indian state’s ongoing campaign of brutality, peaceful civilian Kashmiri protesters had come out in large numbers in the streets of IoK to raise their voice against indiscriminate killings of Kashmiri young men by Indian security forces in fake encounters.

Unfortunately, he said, the Indian government, instead of listening to these protesters had resorted to indiscriminate use of force. As had happened in the recent past, he added, the occupying Indian security forces’ use of unbridled violence against civilians included use of live munitions and blinding pellet guns and this had resulted in hundreds of Kashmiri injuries.

Ambassador Chaudhry reiterated Pakistan’s demand that India must immediately halt its campaign of torture against civilians in the occupied territory and allow international human rights organizations access to IoK to determine the extent of brutalities in various parts of Kashmir.

He reminded the international community, including the United States, of their responsibility to unequivocally urge India to respect the fundamental human rights of the people living under its occupation. Most importantly, the United Nations and the members of its Security Council should honour their commitment made with the people of Kashmir more than seven decades ago to allow them an opportunity to exercise their right to self-determination through an impartial plebiscite.

The delegation thanked the government and the people of Pakistan for their continued moral, diplomatic and political support to the legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination by the oppressed people of IoK. They resolved to raise the present precarious human rights situation In IoK at various fora in the US, including the Administration and the Congress.