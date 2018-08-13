Pakistan releases 30 Indian prisoners ahead of Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):Pakistan on Monday released 30 Indian prisoners including 27 fishermen as
a humanitarian gesture to mark the Independence Day on 14 August.
“This is in line with Pakistan’s consistent policy of not politicizing
humanitarian issues,” Foreign Office Spokesman Muhammad Faisal said
in a statement.
The Spokesman expressed hope that India would also reciprocate in
a similar manner.
