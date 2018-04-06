Pakistan rejects Afghan allegations regarding violations of its airspace

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP):Pakistan Friday rejected baseless Afghan allegations of violation of its airspace and air raids inside Afghan territory by Pakistan Air Force, foreign office said.

Pakistani security forces were undertaking counter-terrorism operations in Bajaur Agency (FATA) directed against terrorist groups who continued to attack Pakistan from their sanctuaries based on Afghan soil that had resulted in loss of lives and injuries on the Pakistani side, said a statement issued here.

It said the information about the ongoing counter-terrorism operations was shared with the Afghan security forces on a regular basis. In the meeting of the Director Generals Military Operations of the two countries held in Rawalpindi, Pakistan shared details of the operations with the Afghan side indicating that these operations were on Pakistani side of the border.

“Pakistan urges Afghanistan to focus on taking effective counter-terrorism actions including plugging of large gaps existing along the Afghan side of Pakistan-Afghanistan border to prevent the targeting of Pakistani civilians and security forces by terrorists from Afghan soil,” it added.

It is also important that the Afghan government should refrain from blame game.

Instead there is a need to work together to combat terrorism and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation for shared progress and prosperity of the peoples of the two countries.