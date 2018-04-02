Pakistan register a record win against West Indies

KARACHI, Apr 2 (APP):Pakistan Sunday registered a massive 143 runs victory over West Indies in the first Twenty 20 International played here at National Stadium.

Chasing a massive 204 runs total, the visitors were bowled out

on 60 runs in 14.4 overs with Marlon Samuels top scorer with 18 runs.

This was the lowest total ever by West Indies against any side.

Their previous lowest total was 79/7 against Zimbabwe.

Mohammed Amir was the most successful bowler for Pakistan as he

picked up three wickets for just 3 runs while Shoaib Malik, Muhammad

Nawaz shared two wicket each.

Since the start of the game, Sarfraz XI were in command of the game. First they dominated with the bat after losing the toss and then followed it up with brilliant bowling.

They all chipped in with the bat with Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam

providing a bristling start.

Both added 46 runs for the first wicket. Sarfraz and debutant Husain Talat smashed 41 and 38 respectively in the middle order.

Shoaib Malik provided finishing touches to the innings with

unbeaten 37.