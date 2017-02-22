Pakistan regards Afghanistan its sincere friend: President

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday

said Pakistan regarded Afghanistan as its sincere friend and was

keen to work with it for peace, progress and prosperity.

The president said this while interacting with cadets of Cadet College Hasanabdal who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He said peace in the region was linked with peace in Afghanistan, adding, Afghanistan should reject elements trying to create misgivings and misunderstandings.

He said Pakistan was desirous of having friendly relations with India but India should also extend cooperation in this regard.

Referring to the ongoing atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir being perpetrated by Indian security forces, the president said the sacrifices rendered by the new generation had given fresh impetus to freedom struggle.

He underlined that Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations.

He said Pakistan was keen to include all its neighbouring countries in the path to progress and development.

President Mamnoon Hussain emphasized that complete elimination of terrorism was must to ensure sustained national progress adding that the new wave of terrorism would be crushed.

He said the future of tribal areas should be decided as per aspirations of the tribal people and hoped that the matter would be resolved soon.

He said national progress can be ensured by making the corrupt elements accountable and stressed upon the need to ensure strict implementation of anti-corruption laws to eradicate the menace of corruption.

The president noted with appreciation that not a single incident of corruption had occurred during the last three years.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was a monument of this century which would change the fate of the region.

He said Pakistan’s progress and stability was linked with continuation of democratic dispensation noting that deviation from the democratic system always damaged the country.

He said problems of the country could be resolved by running the national affairs in the light of the Constitution.

The President said focus should also be paid on moral training of the youth along-with education to attain national progress.

He urged the new generation to promote national culture and identity.

He noted that the quality of good leadership was to serve the nation with dedication and honesty.

He said the country’s leadership should be a role model for the

new generation.

The president expressed optimism that not only international cricket would be revived in Pakistan but also international events of other sports would be staged in the country.

He said Cadet College Hasanabdal was playing an important role in imparting quality education and training to the determined youth for the defense and service of motherland.

He hoped that the college would continue to impart quality education in line with modern requirements.