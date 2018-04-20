Pakistan receives “Commonwealth Government Award” for women’s economic empowerment

LONDON, Apr 20 (APP):The government of Pakistan has received the Commonwealth Government Award for Women’s Economic Empowerment.

The Award was jointly given by the Commonwealth Businesswomen’s Network and Global Citizen to the Government of Pakistan in recognition of the work and impact in the area of women’s empowerment, says a press release issued here on Friday.

The Government of Pakistan was acknowledged for securing passage of the Anti-Honour Killings Bill in 2016 into legislation and to be able to forge an effective coalition of parliamentarians, NGOs, civil society, academia and media who all supported it in this landmark achievement.

The award was received by a representative of the High Commission on behalf of the Government of Pakistan.

Award was given during the ceremony of the 3rd Commonwealth Businesswomen Awards held on April 18, on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in London.

The ceremony was organized by the Commonwealth Businesswomen Network, an accredited organization focussed on women’s leadership and economic empowerment recognized by 53 governments across five continents.

It brings together around 50,000 women working to encourage, enable and embed women in leadership and women’s economic empowerment through trade, talent and training.

Another award, the Commonwealth Company of the Year Award was conferred upon Engro Foods (Pakistan) in recognition for its work towards having a significant impact on women’s economic empowerment in the organization and the wider community.

The award was received by Ms. Nageen Rizvi, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability at Engro Foods (Pakistan) and Regional Leader for Asia at the Commonwealth Businesswomen’s Network.