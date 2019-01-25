ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):Pakistan on Friday received the last tranche of $1 billion from Saudi Arabia on account of financial aid package announced by the Kingdom four months before.
It is back to back tranche as the country received first payment of $1 billion from United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday which helped taking foreign exchange reserves’ level held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to five months high.
Pakistan receives back to back $1 bn each from Saudi Arabia, UAE
ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):Pakistan on Friday received the last tranche of $1 billion from Saudi Arabia on account of financial aid package announced by the Kingdom four months before.