Pakistan rebuts Indian report about its loss in ECOSOC elections

UNITED NATIONS, June 16 (APP): A spokesman of the Pakistani Mission

to the United Nations Friday strongly denied an Indian news agency report that Pakistan had lost its bid for re-election to The Economic and Social Council, saying Pakistan is already a member of the 54-member body and

also it’s Vice-President.

The spokesman said Pakistan was not contesting for a seat on ECOSOC,

the economic arm o the United Nations, in the election held on Thursday.

“The General Assembly elected 18 members of the Council yesterday

from the five UN regional groups; like other regional groups, the

elections in the Asia Pacific Group were not contested as there was a

clean slate with India, Japan and Philippines seeking election for the

three seats reserved the Group,” he said.