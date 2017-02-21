Pakistan reaffirms support to Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): The Government of Pakistan support Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and sent no observer for so-called referendum in that area.

In response to a query the Spokesperson (of the Foreign Office) has rejected the media report and said that the Government of Pakistan did not send any observers for so-called referendum in Nagorno Karabakh.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, the Spokesperson said, “Pakistan’s position is that the solution has to be found within the territory of Azerbaijan i.e. complete return of occupied Azeri lands by Armenia, in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council. “Withdrawal of Armenian army from Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent districts; and Return of IDPs and refugees to their homes,” he added.

“Pakistan is a Member of the OIC Contact Group on Aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan.”