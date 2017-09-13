Pakistan ready to resolve all outstanding issues with India through comprehensive dialogue: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Sept 13 (APP): Minister for Law and Justice Zahid
Hamid on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan was committed to
resolve all outstanding issues, including Kashmir with
India through comprehensive dialogue.
Winding up discussion on the admitted adjournment motion
moved by Senator Sehar Kamran regarding the situation arising out
of the visit by the Indian Prime Minister Narindra Modi to the
US and signing of a number of defence agreements between the
two countries, Zahid Hamid said the Foreign Office promptly
reacted
to the US-India joint statement.
The Foreign Office in its statement said the US-India
Joint statement was singularly unhelpful in achieving the
objective
of strategic stability and durable peace in the South Asian
region. By failing to address key sources of tension and
instability
in the region, the situation would aggravate.
“India’s persistent gross human rights violations in
occupied Kashmir and state-backed persecution of religious
minorities in India need to be replaced by respect for basic
human dignity, protection of life, property and freedom
of speech. Democratic stewardship, as claimed in the statement,
demands that as a minimum”.
He said Pakistan firmly believed in the legitimacy of
the Kashmir cause and supports the peaceful struggle of the
Kashmiri people for their right to self determination -a right
promised to them by the international community through repeated
UN Security Council resolutions.
“Any attempt to equate the peaceful indigenous
Kashimiri struggle with terrorism, and to designate
individuals supporting the right to self determination as
terrorists is unacceptable. Equally unacceptable is the wilful
disregard of the atrocities being committed by the Indian
security forces against innocent Kashimiri civilians. This
undermines the ideals and principles of the UN Charter. It
endangers peace and security in the region”.
He said no country has sacrificed as much as Pakistan, not
only in material resources but in lives. Through
relentless security operations, we have achieved significant
success in eliminating terrorists and their networks from our
soil without discrimination. We are committed to bring the fight
against terrorism to its logical conclusion by eliminating this
scourge from our soil.
Pakistan expects the international community to
unequivocally stand with it in this fight against terrorism.
Quoting the FO statement, the minister said India has
supported the Tehrik-i-Taliban as a proxy against Pakistan from
across the border. India’s culpability in creating this further
source of regional insecurity cannot be ignored.”
Pakistan was also deeply concerned on the sale of
advanced military technologies to India. Such sales
accentuate military imbalances in the region and
undermine strategic stability in South Asia.
