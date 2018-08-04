Pakistan ready to play constructive role between Iran, Saudi Arabia: Imran

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday said Pakistan was ready to play a constructive role between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Imran Khan, in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost here, said Pakistan desired trade ties with all neighbouring countries, including Iran.

The meeting was also attended by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and leaders, including Shireen Mazari and Naeem-ul-Haq, according to pres release issued by the PTI’s Media Wing.

The PTI chief thanked the ambassador for conveying the congratulatory message from the Iranian president and said the role of Iran for safeguarding its security was laudable.

He told the envoy that uplifting the national economy was his top priority and also expressed his desire to visit Iran and its historical sites.

The Iranian ambassador said that all avenues were open for cooperation and partnership with Pakistan and the country was ready to partner with Pakistan on the agenda of regional cooperation and development.

Mehdi Honardoost said Iran desired to enhance trade with Pakistan and the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline project could change Pakistan’s future. Iran was ready to hold positive and constructive talks with Pakistan on the project, he added.

Citing the sensitive regional situation, the ambassador said Iran would welcome the proposals from Pakistan for regional peace.