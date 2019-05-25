MULTAN, May 25 (APP)::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday Pakistan was ready to hold talks with the new Indian government for promotion of peace and uplift of the region.

The two neighbouring countries would have to sit together to resolve issues. Steps taken during nine month of the incumbent government’s foreign policy showed our good intentions in this regard, he said this during a ceremony at Tataypur, here.

Afghanistan was an important country of this region, he said, adding Pakistan want peace in Afghanistan as it would lead to stability in the region.

He said talks were the only way forward and Pakistan always preferred talks to resolve issues. He stated that Pakistan was playing the role of facilitator for peace in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister stated that Pakistan was concerned over the recent incidents of terror in the country. The government believed that the menace of terrorism could only be eliminated by strictly following the national action plan.

Unfortunately, the past government did not implement national action plan in true letter and spirit. The incumbent government was taking serious steps and implementing national action plan, stated Qureshi.

Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that establishment of south Punjab province was the wish of the local people and also priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He said the government had submitted bill in assembly, adding during next phase, the PTI government would contact different political parties for gaining their support for south Punjab province.

Qureshi informed that south Punjab secretariat would start working soon and funds were being earmarked for the secretariat.

Qureshi also stated that he would honour his pledges made with the people of the constituency NA 157. He also informed that the government had started different uplift schemes in NA 157. He promised to spend maximum funds in the constituency.

He expressed pleasure that the constituency elected his son Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi. He termed the constituency as his own home. On this occasion, federal parliamentary secretary on finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi and MPA Wasif Raan were also present.