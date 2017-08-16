Pakistan ready to give befitting response to enemies: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on

Wednesday said Pakistan was always ready to give befitting response

to its enemies.

India was violating Line of Control (LoC), involved in terrorism

activities in Pakistan and atrocities on innocent Kashmiris in the

Occupied valley, he said talking to a private news channel programme.

India was involved in state terrorism and killing the innocent Muslims

in India without any reason, he said and added that international community

should take notice of such killings.

He said Kashmir issue was so close to our hearts and Pakistan would

not ignore it during dialogue with India. He said Pakistan had a clear stance on Kashmir issue and asked India to give basic right to self-determination to Kashmiris.

He said people of Kashmir were continuing their indigenous movement

and sacrificing precious lives for the cause.

Replying to a question, he said he would visit to United States

of America (USA) to further improve relations with it. Pakistan and America

had fought war against terrorism.

He said focus would be given to Afghanistan’s security affairs

during the visit.

The minister said Pakistan wanted brotherly and cordial relations

with Afghanistan as Pakistan’s peace was interlinked with it.

To another query, he said he would visit Russia to discuss

bilateral relations as Russia and China had great importance in the region.