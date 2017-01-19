Pakistan ready to do business with the world: PM

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan was being now on the track of sustainable

growth and was “ready to do business with the world”.

“Offering attractive investment policies, Pakistan is a

destination that no global player can miss,” the prime minister said

in his address to leading businessmen at a dinner hosted by Abraaj

Group late Wednesday.

The prime minister said the strategically located Pakistan was

now politically stable, with sixth largest population in the world,

80 million middle class and blessed with rich human and natural

resources.

“I invite you to take benefit from the economic revival of

Pakistan and enjoy the first mover’s advantage,” the prime minister

told the audience comprising top business leaders gathered here for

the 47th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum.

Nawaz Sharif said his government was working to ensure rule of

law in the country while making the democratic institutions stronger

and more relevant in all aspects of governance.

He said coming to the World Economic Forum was a great

opportunity to meet global thinkers, policy makers and business

leaders who shape the future of the people.

He said without peace and stability, development remained an

elusive dream and stressed the need for collaboration and

cooperation to meet the challenges.

“Without inclusion and partnerships, we cannot make any

headway. This is the approach I believe we need to take at global,

regional and national levels in order to not only solve our problems

but also to create an environment in which the world economy can

rejuvenate and revive,” he said.

He recalled that since assuming office in 2013, his government

effectively tackled the challenges of economy, severe energy

shortages, inflationary pressures, exchange rate volatility and a

precarious security environment.

“Today, our government has managed to stabilize the economy,

despite unfavourable global economic conditions. We first set out to

improve the macro-economic outlook and sustained our efforts in

spite of strong challenges,” he said.

The prime minister said economic conditions in Pakistan were

improving continuously and from a 3 percent GDP growth before 2013,

it was projected to achieve 5.5 percent GDP growth during the

current year.

He said in last three-and-a-half years, the government

initiated much needed reforms that aimed at sustainable economic

growth and development.

He mentioned that focused was laid on technology, energy,

modern infrastructure and a thriving investment climate besides

reduction in bank interest rates and exemptions.

Nawaz Sharif said the government also launched the most

successful counter-terrorism operation anywhere in the world and

dismantled entirely the network of terrorists in two years.

“Pakistan is an inclusive, tolerant and forward looking

society. Pakistan is as safe as any other place in the world,” he

said.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the government had launched

a series of pro-poor initiatives in health, education and social

protection.

He said his government realized the fact that nations rise

when they ascribe to a shared vision of their people for prosperity

and development.

He mentioned that Pakistan’s Vision 2025 served as a

comprehensive strategy for achieving sustainable growth and mapped

the country to join the top 25 economies in the world leading to

Upper Middle Income country status by 2025.

He said the economy was targeted to grow over 8 percent

between 2018 and 2025 while maintaining a single digit inflation.

“Over the past three years, we managed to bring down the

fiscal deficit from 8.6 to 4.2 percent, increase tax to GDP ratio

from 9.8 to 12.4 percent and investment to GDP ratio from 14.9 to

15.2 percent,” he said.

He said inflation which touched 1.6 percent in October 2015

was now contained and had remained well under 3 percent since then,

besides industrial sector registering growth at 6.8 percent.

The Prime Minister mentioned growing consumer market and

expanding for US and European products, liberal investment policies,

incentives to attract new capital inflows including tax exemptions,

tariff reductions, infrastructure, and investor facilitation

services.

He said Investment Policy (2013) focused at reducing the cost

of doing business in Pakistan and Special Economic Zones to attract

foreign direct investment, all protected by legislation.

The Prime Minister told the businessmen that there was no

minimum requirement for the amount of foreign equity, investment or

upper limit on the share of foreign equity allowed except in the

airline, banking, agriculture and media sectors and foreign

companies were allowed to repatriate 100 percent profits.

He mentioned that Pakistan Stock Exchange had been created to

lower fragmentation of the market and bring it at par with global

markets.

He said the bench mark index PSE100, crossed 49,000 in January

2017 and was touching new heights, adding that recently, 40 percent

strategic shares of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) were sold to a

Chinese consortium.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan was the fourth largest milk

producing country with third largest livestock population in the

world with significant potential for setting up processing units for

local consumption and exports.

He mentioned that the recent decision of Dutch leaders in this

sector to invest US $ 460 million in a local food and dairy

processing industry was a testament of our potential.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a key

regional initiative for connectivity and shared prosperity of

nations.

Pakistan, located at the intersection of three engines of

growth in Asia, South Asia, China and central Asia is uniquely

positioned to become a hub to connect a population of over 3 billion

in these regions, he added.

He said CPEC would connect the port of Gwadar to Kashghar, and

would also provide connectivity to Central Asia.

He mentioned that international economic agencies were

upgrading ratings for the financial and economic stability of

Pakistan, including Standard & Poor and World bank.

The Prime Minister said at WEF at Davos, the countries need to

think hard and must prevent globalization from being trashed because

of rising surge of negative publicity and shrill slogans of

nationalism and protectionism.

“We in the 21st century cannot abandon our commitment and

attachment to the core principle of representative democracy and a

market economy,” he said.

Investors at the event spoke high of the success of the

Pakistan ‘s economic policies. Mustafa al Wadood Managing Partner of

Abraaj Group said his company had invested over US $ 700 million in

financial, consumer and energy sector.

He said the present government has doubled economic growth, halved fiscal deficit, while the country’s stock exchange was amongst the top five in Asia.

Michael Renee of McKinsey and Company spoke of the stability

of Pakistan’s economic policies and said improved security was now

a big attraction for foreign investors.

Jay Collins, vice President of the Citibank said his bank was

proud to be amongst the top banks serving the country’s public and

private sector. He said the bank raised US $ 2.5 bln worth of

strategic transactions for Pakistan and the foreign companies.

He congratulated the Prime Minister on his economic success

and progress and building reserves.

He said the FDI and partnership with China was great and said

there would be a surge in economic growth with the One Belt One Road

project.

Nitten, President of Unilever said his company has built a

large business base in Pakistan and said it had a continued

commitment. He said Pakistan ranked among top 20 business friendly

countries.

Arif Naqvi CEO of Abraaj Group said Pakistan was a country

that was on the move, with a fantastic potential. He said this

government had done more to provide a business-friendly environment.