Pakistan re-launched its Computer Centre at YMMA Headquarters Colombo

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): To augment younger generation’s skills

building with better educational opportunities, the government of Pakistan through its High Commission, has donated 17 computers and relevant equipment to re-launch and up-grade Pakistan Computer Centre at All Ceylon Young Mens’ Muslim Association Conference (YMMA), at their Headquarters in Maradana, Colombo on Wednesday.

According to Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka, the Acting High

Commissioner of Pakistan Dr Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra, was the chief guest at an impressive re-launching ceremony. The Pakistan Computer Centre was established in 2006 with the support of the government of Pakistan through its High Commission.

In his welcome remarks, the National President of All Ceylon YMMA

Conference M Thaufiq Zubyr thanked the government and people of Pakistan and the High Commission for re-launching and up-grading the Pakistan Computer Centre and said these computers, which were long felt needed, would help to provide ICT training to youngsters.

He further said all communities would get benefit from this

facility without any discrimination.

The Acting High Commissioner Dr Sarfraz Sipra, while addressing on the

occasion, appreciated the charitable services of All Ceylon YMMA Conference by promoting activities in every field while contributing to the building of a healthy, vigorous and intelligent youth in the country.

He reiterated that Pakistan will continue to support Sri Lanka in

enhancing the skills of its youth.

Dr Sipra noted that the Pakistan Computer Centre management in

partnership with National Apprentice and Industrial Training Authority (NAITA) would bring the desired outcome from this centre.

He praised the working model and contribution rendered by the NAITA

towards enhancement of Sri Lankan youth’s skills and providing them with right jobs.

All Ceylon YMMA Conference primarily is a Youth and Youth serving

Community based Organization (CBO), founded on the 30 April 1950.

The Conference is national in outlook with 102 Branches spread over the

length and breadth of Sri Lanka.

This project would add to various socioeconomic development projects by

the government and people of Pakistan for their Sri Lankan brethren in housing, health, education and livelihood sectors.