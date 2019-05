ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP):Pakistan Thursday re-elected to the Governing Councils of Asia Pacific Center for Development of Disaster Information Management (APDIM) and Statistical Institute for Asia and the Pacific (SIAP) for the term 2019-2022.

Elections were during the ongoing 75th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) in Bangkok, Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.