Pakistan re-elected as member of CPC

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP): Pakistan has been re-elected as member of the Committee on Programme and Coordination (CPC) of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

Pakistan, elected as member of CPC on April 19, secured 48 votes out of 50 members of ECOSOC present and voting, a foreign office statement issued here on Friday said.

Since 1973 Pakistan has remained a member of CPC except for one-term from 1985 to 1987.

After its recent election, Pakistan will continue its membership till 2020, the statement added.

The Committee works as a main subsidiary body of ECOSOC and is charged with reviewing the UN programmes as defined in its strategic framework.

It also guides the UN Secretariat to translate the mandates of the General Assembly and the Security Council into programmes.

“This election is yet another manifestation of the confidence of international community in Pakistan’s pro-active role within the UN system,” the statement concluded.