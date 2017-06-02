Pakistan ranks 9th in infrastructure development index: Report

BEIJING, June 2 (APP): Pakistan has been ranked 9th in the Belt and Road

Infrastructure Development Index, according to a report issued at the 8th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum in China’s Macao.

Indonesia tops the index. Iran, India, Brazil, Vietnam, Singapore,

Russia, Portugal and Bulgaria also rank in the top 10 in the index.

The report was made by China International Contractors Association and

Dagong Global Credit Rating, and is based on infrastructure development environment, development potential and development trend of the countries and regions along the Belt and Road.

The overall infrastructure development in those countries and regions

features an upward development momentum with fluctuation, the report said.

Meanwhile, the infrastructure market is vibrant, especial in the

Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states and Central and Eastern European countries, the report said.