Pakistan ranking high in economic freedom ranking: Forbes

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP): Leading International Magazine Forbes said that Pakistan is ranking high in economic freedom ranking.

The Magazine quotes 2017 Index of Economic Freedom Report that ranked Pakistan at two ranks above India that claims to be an emerging economic hegemon of the region, private news channel reported.

Earlier, Pakistan had also surpassed India in equity market performance.

The report is based on trade, business and investment freedoms, and the degree of property rights protection measures.

The Magazine noted that the high ranking in economic freedom is due to higher economic growth rates and higher equity markets of Pakistan.