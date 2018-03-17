Pakistan ranked 75 on world’s happiest countries coming ahead of India:UN Survey

LONDON, Mar 17 (APP):Pakistan ranked 75 on world’s happiest countries coming in ahead of India, a UN Survey said.

Britain was 19th and the United Arab Emirates 20th. Pakistan ranked 75 on the index, coming in ahead of India (133), Bhutan (97), Bangladesh (115) and Sri Lanka (116). While China stood at the 86th spot, India slipped 11 places, according to the latest annual survey conducted by the United Nations.

India was behind the majority of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations, apart from war-ravaged Afghanistan, that stood at 145. Burundi, came last in the 156 countries surveyed, largely because of corruption and coup attempts, Daily Mirror reported.

According to the paper, Finland is the world’s happiest country according to the latest annual survey conducted by the United Nations and most people may be surprised to know the reasons why Finland is the happiest in a world that is getting more selfish and self-centred compounded with other vices.

As for Sri Lanka, it jumped four slots ahead and Sri Lankans were happier than in the previous year, according to the report released on Thursday and reported by the Daily Mirror.

The report ranked Sri Lanka at 120. Sri Lanka was ranked 43rd in the sub-category of best improvers from 2008-2010 to 2015-2017.

The survey found that in the United States, the people were getting less happy even as their country became richer and their President Donald Trump was boasting or tweeting about making America great again and keeping America great.

Trump has also praised China’s President Xi Jin Ping’s move to make himself president for life prompting some American cynics to ask whether the unpredictable, Trump was entertaining similar delusions, the Daily Mirror said.

The paper added that it would not be a surprise as some analysts said Trump was politically unfit and possibly mentally also unfit to be the leader of the world’s most powerful country.

The US is losing that status by going into isolationism or protectionism. According to the survey, the US came in at 18th, down from 14th place in 2016.

Why was Finland ranked as the happiest country? The Finns said despite the cold harsh winters which they took in their stride, access to nature, safety, childcare, good schools and free healthcare were among the best things provided in their country.

Finland rose from fifth place in 2016 to oust Norway from the top spot dominated by the Nordic countries such as Denmark, Iceland, Sweden and the Netherlands in addition to Canada, Switzerland, New Zealand, and Australia, the paper said.