Upgraded Awam Express inaugurated

RAWALPINDI, Oct 11 (APP):Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday inaugurated upgraded Awam Express that run between Karachi and Peshawar.

Talking to media-persons on the occasion, he said Pakistan Railways spent Rs 25 million on the up-gradation of racks from its own resources. Out of four racks of the Awam Express, two had been upgraded while upgradation of the remaining two would be completed soon.

He said the Railways had recovered a big chunk of its land which was illegally occupied.

He said the construction of 14 new railway stations was in process. The Railways’ revenue had increased from Rs 18 billion in 2013 to Rs 40 billion by June 2017, he added.