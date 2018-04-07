Pakistan Railways reduces Green Line’s fares by 10 percent

RAWALPINDI, Apr 07 (APP):In order to facilitate the passengers of Green Line (5-Up/6-Dn), the Pakistan Railways have reduced

over 10 percent fares.

Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Pakistan Railways, Rawalpindi Raza Ali Habib talking to APP informed that Pakistan Railways have reduced over Rs 600 from Rs 5990 to new fare Rs 5340 for the passengers to travel from Rawalpindi to Karachi.

From Rawalpindi to Lahore fare for Green Line has been fixed Rs 1200 while from Rawalpindi to Khanewal would be charged Rs 2410. Similarly, Rs 3180 is new fare for the train from Rawalpindi to Bahawalpur and Rs 4430 for Rawalpindi to Rohri. The passengers of Green Line would pay Rs 5060 for Rawalpindi to Hyderabad travel.

He further informed that due to enhanced security measures, quality service and punctuality, the number of passengers traveling via train is increasing day by day and over 42,56,318 passengers traveled through the rail service during 2017 from Rawalpindi Division.

The division earned Rs. 1864.213 million last year, he added.

To a question he said, Pakistan Railways, Rawalpindi Division have earned Rs. 1612.618 million against the set target of Rs. 1595.851 million up to March 20, during last nine months of 2017-18 financial year.

Raza Habib informed that Rawalpindi division generated Rs 16.767 million additional revenue during the period particularly from passenger service. The income of Rawalpindi Railways passenger trains remained Rs 1864.213 million, revenue generated by freight trains was Rs 448.728 million and other heads contributed Rs 290.919 million during last year, he added.

Due to continuous efforts and hardworking of railways management, officers and workers, Rawalpindi Division’s income increased considerably, he informed.

Raza said, total earnings of Pakistan Railways including passengers, freight and other services were Rs 18 billion in 2013 however, this year in around nine months of 2017-18 financial year, approximately Rs 33549.928 million have been earned against the set target of Rs 32606.245 million with Rs 943.683 million additional revenue.

To a question he expressed the hope that this year, Pakistan Railways would earn over Rs 45 billion. Last year, the revenue generation was Rs 38 billion against the Pakistan Railways’ set target of Rs 35 billion.

According to the rail passengers, an improvement was observed in Railways operations over the last five years. Pakistan Railways was one of the neglected departments, but the incumbent government and current administration had turned things around, they added.