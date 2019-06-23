ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP):Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Sunday met President Dr Arif Alvi here at Aiwan-e-Sadr wherein both the countries agreed to continue working closely for regional peace and stability while taking note of the progress achieved in Afghan peace talks.

The Amir of Qatar arrived here Saturday on two-day visit along with a high-powered delegation, on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the wide-ranging talks what according to Foreign Office were held in “a warm and cordial atmosphere” covered bilateral relations and regional issues.

The president complimented the Amir for his astute leadership, which enabled Qatar to make major strides in energy, tourism, aviation and construction sectors.