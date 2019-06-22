ISLAMABAD, Jun 22 (APP):Pakistan and Qatar Saturday agreed to take steps to enhance the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including trade, energy, oil and gas exploration, besides tourism and defense.

The bilateral ties were discussed during the delegation level talks and one-on-one meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who arrived here on a two-day visit, said a Foreign Office statement.

Along with a high level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials, the Amir of Qatar is visiting here at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Both the sides agreed to expand collaboration in the fields of agriculture and food, enhance cooperation in the energy sector including LNG and LPG fields and exploration and production of oil and gas.

The agreement was also reached to promote Qatar’s investments in energy, tourism and hospitality industries and increase the number of Pakistani workers employed in Qatar.

The two leadership agreed to expand cooperation in the fields of aviation, maritime affairs, higher education, and defence and defence production.