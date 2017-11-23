Pakistan pusuing policy of peaceful neighbourhood: Janjua

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Thursday said that Pakistan was pursuing policy of peaceful neighbourhood and is firmly believes that political engagements with the rest of the world should continue to achieve the objectives of the foreign policy.

Talking to the journalists at a dinner reception at the foreign office, she said that India was not in a mood of dialogue and every sincere move from Pakistan to initiate dialogue has been jeopardized by one way or the other. But we, at the foreign office continue to pursue and keep all the countries engaged in different ways, she said.

Responding to a question, she said the visits of top officials and participation in summits, conferences and bilateral consultations etc were very significant and important for all countries as it always helped to bring the two nations closer and understand each others’ point of view. She added that negotiations with USA are a continuous and on-going process and both the governments have decided to remain engaged.