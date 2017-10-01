Pakistan proud of exemplary, sincere and time-tested friendship with China: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting

and National Heritage Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb said Pakistan was proud of the exemplary, sincere and time-tested friendship with China.

In a statement issued here Sunday on the occasion of 68th anniversary of

the Peoples Republic of China, while congratulating the government and people of China and expressing good wishes for them she said the government and people of Pakistan equally shared the joy and happiness of independence with the government and people of China.

The minister said the exemplary friendship between the two countries

had been transformed into a kinship of “iron brothers”.

Marriyum said Pakistan and China had stood by each other in every

thick and thin and their relations had attained new heights with the passage of time.

She said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which had the potential

to usher in an era of progress and prosperity in the entire region, was a ranting testimony to the unbreakable bonds between the two countries as it had given a new direction and meaning to their relations.

Marriyum observed that due to the vision of leaders of the two

countries the eternal friendship between the two states was being passed onto the next generations in the form of CPEC.

She said the two countries were making collective endeavours for

peace, progress and prosperity of the region.