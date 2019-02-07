Pakistan preparing to participation International Horticultural Exhibition in China

BEIJING, Feb 7 (APP):Pakistan will participate in the International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 scheduled to open here

on April 29 and will run through October 7, showcasing gardening cultures from various countries.

The departments concerned are making preparations to display Pakistani gardening and horticulture during the exhibition, according to official sources here on Thursday.

The 162-day exhibition will host more than 16 million people from 86 countries and 26 international organizations. Located 10 kilometers north of the Badaling Great Wall in the capital’s Yanqing district, the expo park covers an area of 503 hectares.