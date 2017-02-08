Pakistan predicted at No.20 amongst 32 most powerful economies in 2030

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP): The PricewaterhouseCoopers, one of the
world’s largest professional-services firms has ranked Pakistan on
20th amongst 32 most powerful economies in 2030.
The report, titled “The long view: how will the global economic order change by 2050?” ranked 32 countries by their projected global gross domestic product by purchasing power parity (PPP).
The PPP is used by macroeconomists to determine the economic
productivity and standards of living among countries across a certain time period.
While PwC’s findings show some of the same countries right near the top of the list in 13 years, they also have numerous economies slipping or rising massively by 2030.
