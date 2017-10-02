Pakistan Post to issue Commemorative Stamp on Mufti Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Pakistan Post will issue a
commemorative postage stamp to pay tribute to renowned politician
and religious scholar ex Chief Minister (late) Maulana Mufti Mahmood
on his death anniversary to be observed on October 14.
Federal Minister for Postal Services Molana Ameer Zaman told
APP that the stamp would be issued on October 14.
He said that in this regard, work being started by the
concerned department.
Maulana Mufti Mahmood worked as a teacher in Madrassa Qasim-ul-Uloom in Multan, Punjab in 1950.
Later in his career, he held positions of Chief Mudarras in
charge of Education, Chief Mufti, Sheikh-ul-Hadith and Muhtamim.
Mufti Mahmood participated in the elections for the National
Assembly for the first time in 1962.
In the 1970 General Elections, Mufti Mahmood had a landslide
victory in Dera Ismail Khan constituency.
After the 1970 General Elections in Pakistan, he became the
president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) founded by Shabir Ahmed
Usmani.
On 1st March 1972, he was elected as the Chief Minister of the
province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
During his tenure as Chief Minister, he introduced many
reforms: announcing Urdu as the official language in Government
offices, ban on interest in financial transactions and declared
Friday as the official holiday in his province.
He died on 14 October 1980. He was buried in his hometown Abdul
Khel, Paniala, Dera Ismail Khan District.
