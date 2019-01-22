Pakistan Post tasked to distribute “Sehat Cards” to 8 mln people: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Tuesday said that government has tasked Pakistan Post to distribute “Sehat Cards” to 8 million people across the country.
The minister informed the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Postal Services held here at Parliament House. Khushbakht Shujat, Chairperson of the committee headed the meeting.
