Pakistan poised to enter ‘hot zone’ of high economic activity, says Nestle MD

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): Citing improving economic growth, better law and order situation and easing energy crisis, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nestl’ Pakistan sees Pakistan poised to enter in the hot zone of high economic activity, potentially moving to post double-digit growth.

“With increasing per capita income, gradual improvement in economic growth, better law and order situation, easing energy crisis, political stability, exponential gains in equity market, massive infrastructural development under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other favourable indicators, we are hopeful of entering the hot zone, which tends to open new vistas of robust growth for food and other industries,” said Bruno Olierhoek, the local head of the global food giant in an exclusive talk with daily The News where the report originally published.

Having over Rs 100 billion of turnover, Nestl’ Pakistan is one of the leading companies operating in Pakistan and performance of food giant has frequently been referred as a success story at various forums.

Sharing his forward-looking view, Olierhoek said,” The local and foreign companies have already started taking interest in expanding their investment in view of the emerging developments.”

“Apart from macroeconomic stability, roads and other infrastructural development, under the CPEC, will greatly improve access to remote areas of Balochistan and other provinces, leading to greater economic activity. The industry is also expecting huge benefits from power projects being constructed as major component of CPEC.”

Olierhoek said the Nestl’ Pakistan was optimistic about power shortages coming to an end as well as reduction in the cost of energy, which will eventually cut business cost.

Pledging long term commitment of his company, Olierhoek said, “Nestl’ Pakistan attaches great importance to local market that offers limitless resources and possibilities.”

“Having an emerging middle class, a substantial young population and increasingly health conscious people, Pakistan looks eager to offer market penetration after evolving into a hotspot for investment,” he said suggesting the establishment/enforcement of a National Quality Council to ensure uniform standards throughout the country and to further aid investment for food companies.

Describing the experience of his company, while referring to successes and contribution of local chapter of the global food business, Olierhoek termed the uniqueness of Nestl’ Pakistan as another source of pride for his side.

“There are several products that have been conceived or have gained astounding success in Pakistan,” he said specifically mentioning the popular bottled water brand of Nestl’ Pure Life. He revealed the whole idea of launching this brand was conceived in Pakistan back in 1998, spreading to Europe in 2000 and the United States in 2002, while the brand development and product launch was done by Nestl’ Pakistan team in Lahore.

“I feel very happy to be in this beautiful country and people in Pakistan are very warm and friendly, Nestl’ MD, who assumed the role of company head last year, said while sharing his experience of working and staying in Pakistan. “On top of that, they are food lovers and if you work with Nestl’, having motto of Good Food, Good Life, it is really a wonderful place to be.”

“Since Nestl’ is all about nutrition, health and wellness, we want to offer a healthy present and an even healthier future for the people. That is why we are constantly working on making our products healthier and tastier”, he said on a concluding note.