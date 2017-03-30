Pakistan poised to become regional economic power

ISLAMABAD, March 30 (APP): High Commissioner of Pakistan in

Sri Lanka Maj. Gen. ® Syed Shakeel Hussain has said that Pakistan’s economy is on the rise and is poised to become a regional economic

power, Daily News, Colombo reported on Thursday.

The ambassador was addressing a function held in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations.

Sri Lankan Minister for Public Enterprises Development, Kabir Hashim was the chief guest on the occasion.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, manifestation of deepening bilateral relations between Pakistan and China will change the fate of the region in terms of socio-economic development.

The mega project, once completed, he added, will usher in prosperity and progress, not only in Pakistan but also in the whole region including Sri Lanka.

Maj. Gen. ® Syed Shakeel Hussain said each year, March 23, a yearning is reignited in the hearts of Pakistanis to nurture and uphold ideas and principles that enthused the Muslims of the Subcontinent to close their ranks in a remarkable act of unity becoming one entity to achieve their vision.