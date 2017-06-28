Pakistan poised to become major business destination: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP): Pakistan’s High Commissioner to
Singapore Nasrullah Khan said Pakistan’s economy has been
growing steadily over the last years and it is poised to
become a major destination for international businesses.
He was addressing a seminar “Spotlight on Pakistan” in
Singapore. The Pakistan High Commission in coordination with
the Singapore Business Federation has organized the seminar
with the objective to attract Singaporean businessmen.
This seminar will be followed by an investment
conference in August, said a message received here Wednesday.
The high commissioner stressed on Pakistan’s strategic
location with potential to become Asia’s premier trade, energy
and transport corridor.
Aiming at sustainable and inclusive economic development
and good governance, including financial discipline, Pakistan
initiated much needed reforms which reinforced the broader
macroeconomic policies and led to lower budget deficits,
increased foreign exchange reserves, and reduced spending on
energy subsidies, he added.
Nasrullah Khan said the government’s economic liberal,
business friendly and forward looking policies were focussed
on reducing the cost of doing business and eliminating
cumbersome administrative process to provide ease of doing
business.
He also highlighted that the CPEC was expected to
generate massive economic activity in the country, which would
create opportunities for investments by the private sector and
other countries as well.
