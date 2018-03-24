Pakistan poised to become a regional economic powerhouse: Syed Ibne Abbas

United Kingdom, Mar 24 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK) Syed Ibna Abbas said on Friday evening that Quaid-i-Azam’s vision of a democratic and pluralistic State remains the guiding principle of today’s Pakistan.

“Today’s democratic Pakistan, with a robust economy, fast growing middle class, vibrant civil society and

improved security situation, is poised to become a regional economic powerhouse. China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) provides further impetus to our promising economic turnaround.”, he said while addressing the

particpants of a reception here hosted to celebrate the 78th Pakistan day at a local hotel last evening. Rt Hon Mark Field, FCO Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan were the Chief

Guests on the occasion.

Lord Tariq Ahmed, FCO Minister of State for the Commonwealth and the UN, and MP Rehman Chishti, the UK

Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy for Pakistan also attended the event. Besides, Lords, MPs, MEPs, Dean of the

Diplomatic Corps, Diplomats, Defence Attaches, Senior Civil and Military Representatives, Mayors, Councillors,

members of the British society and Pakistani diaspora were among the attendees. Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High

Commissioner to the UK speaking about Pakistan-UK relations, said “Strong Pakistan-UK relations are manifestation of

our foreign policy objectives. Post-Brexit, we look forward to translate the strong political goodwill into economic relations.

I invite British businesses to take advantage of enormous economic opportunities offered by Pakistan’s emerging economy.”

The High Commissioner also acknowledged the valuable contributions made by over 1.2 million strong

British Pakistani diaspora in strengthening Pakistan-UK relations. In his speech, Minister Mark Field said:“Today is the

perfect moment to remember the founding ideals of Pakistan set out by Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal–their shared

vision for Pakistan of an independent democratic state.

That vision is one that rightly continues to inspire millions of Pakistanis to this day.

“Today is also a tremendous opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary and evolving ties between our

two countries. Ties that I think are stronger today than they have ever been before.

“A record 12 members of Parliament of Pakistani origin took our best seats last June. It’s a record I

know will surely be surpassed once more at the next general election. Now as Pakistan holds its own general

elections this year I believe this is an opportunity to cement its democracy as one of the fundamental building

blocks of modern and prosperous society.

“In November I visited Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Multan and KP and I was treated to some of the

legendary Pakistani hospitality but I was also impressed by the sight of Pakistan’s young cricketers using

every spare piece of ground to hone their skill. The one that impressed me most of course was the country’s

enormous potential. There’s no doubt Pakistan has all the ingredients to become an economic and trading

powerhouse.

In his remarks, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said:“We are trying to strengthen the institution of Parliament.

During the past 5 years, the Parliament has taken crucial steps and enacted 131 bills, which is the highest

number since 1985. We are the first Parliament of the world that has gone green. I am thankful for the help of

the British Parliament due to which parliamentary courses have been introduced in about 27 universities of

Pakistan.”

On security situation , the Speaker said:“The Parliament, the civil and military institutions and the

people of Pakistan have got together to defeat the menace of terrorism. We have successfully tackled terrorism

and restored peace in Pakistan.”

About the economy, he stated: “China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other investment flowing into

Pakistan would open up a new era of progress and development in the country.”

On Kashmir, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed:“On this day, we cannot forget our Kashmiri brothers and

sisters who continue to suffer under the occupation of Indian forces. The international community must come forward to

take notice of human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).”

The Pakistan Day Reception is the biggest annual event of the calendar of the High Commission.