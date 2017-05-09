Pakistan playing significant role at int’l health forums: Saira

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua called on Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar on Tuesday and discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to Pakistan’s role at international health forums.

During the meeting, they also discussed Pakistan’s campaign for World Health Organization (WHO) elections. It was noted that the country was playing a significant role at important international health forums and was being seen as an important player in the area of global health.

The minister shared with the Foreign Secretary that Pakistan’s performance in polio eradication had been lauded at the international level by the highest global monitoring body for polio eradication based in London.

The country’s efforts to improve immunization services for mother

and child have also won appreciation in the recently held meeting of Strategic Advisory Group of Experts in Geneva.

The meeting discussed at length Pakistan’s election campaign for

the office of WHO Director General. The minister expressed appreciation

for the efforts made by the Foreign Office under the leadership of the Foreign Secretary to promote the country’s candidature.

She said the country had been successful in the first round of the elections and hopefully with collective efforts Pakistan’s candidate would succeed in the final round being held in Geneva during the last week of May.

Tehmina Janjua shared with the minister efforts being made to promote Pakistan’s candidature for the position of DG WHO and discussed the campaign strategy for the final round.