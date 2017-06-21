Pakistan played like a unit to lift ICC Champions Trophy: Junaid Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP): Fast bowler Junaid Khan said on

Wednesday that Pakistan team played with the belief that it could

win the ICC Champions Trophy.

He was talking to media at Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway’s Swabi

Interchange after arriving at Islamabad Airport from London

following Pakistan’s historic win at the Champions Trophy 2017.

“After losing the first game our team bounced back strongly.

We played like a unit to defeat world’s best sides. In the final

we did not take any pressure,” he said.

He said in the final Pakistan outclassed India in all the

departments. “Our batsmen played superb knocks, our bowling has been

up to the mark, while our fielding was also outstanding,” he added.

To a question he lauded Pakistan Cricket Board for sending the

team to tournament’s venue weeks in advance, which he added helped

the players to get acclimatise with the English conditions.

“The credit also goes to Pakistan Super League for bringing forth the

talented youngsters, who have been exceptional throughout the

tournament”, he remarked.

He said Pakistan had shown to the world that they were a

formidable side and could win despite the fact there was not

international cricket taking place in the country.