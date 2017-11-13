Pakistan paying price for security vacuum on Afghan side of border: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Nov 13 (APP):Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor Monday said that Pakistan was paying the price for a security vacuum on Afghan side of the border.

In a series of tweets, the DG ISPR talked about Pakistan Army captain and a soldier, who were martyred when terrorists from Afghanistan’s side attempted attack on Pakistani posts along Pak-Afghan border in Bajaur Agency.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Pakistan had done its part by clearing all areas, fencing, new posts, enhanced presence along the border and establishing crossing points.

“Lives of forces and citizens equally precious on both sides,” he said asserting elimination of terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan and effective border security.