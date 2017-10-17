Pakistan participates in Bahrain International Defence exhibition

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP):Ambassador of Pakistan to Bahrain, Javed Malik has said that Pakistan’s participation in Bahrain International Defense Exhibition has been highly appreciated by the government of Bahrain which was evident by the visit of the Crown Prince of Bahrain, Sheikh Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa accompanied by his brother and Commander of Royal Guard Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Commander in Chief of Bahrain Armed Forces and senior government ministers personally to the Pakistan Pavilion.

According to a message received here Tuesday, Bahrain International Defense Exhibition and Conference (BIDEC) taking place in Bahrain between 16th-18th September 2017. International exhibitors from the defense industry include United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Italy, Russia, Canada, United States Turkey and others. Pakistani Exhibitors include DEPO, Cavalier group National Radio Telecommunications Company & others which and a delegation led by Lt. General Umar Farooq Durrani, Chairman POF Board is participating in the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Javed Malik said that Pakistan is an important country of the Muslim world, and our perspective on the emerging regional developments is very relevant particularly in dealing with the challenges facing the region. He said that Pakistan believes in working closely with all its friends and allies for regional peace and stability and our Pakistan’s presence in this important Conference is a clear example of how important and relevant Pakistan is to the countries of the region.

Senior defence experts, generals, ministers of defense and government officials will participate in the international conference in which Chairman Joint Chief of Staff, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat will also be delivering a keynote speech.