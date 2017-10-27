Pakistan Parliamentary delegation calls on Turkish Ministers at Ankara

Islamabad, October 27, (APP):The 17-member Pakistan Parliamentary delegation led by Muhammad Pervaiz Malik, Federal Minister for Commerce & Textile Industry called on Turkish Ministers for Customs & Trade and Interior ; both sides re-affirm resolve to intensify cooperation in diverse fields.

Muhammad Pervaiz who is also Chairman of Pakistan-Turkey Friendship Group in National Assembly, also separately called on the Turkish Ministers, said a press release received here.

The Turkish Minister for Customs & Trade Bulent Tufenkci while meeting appreciated the strong support and solidarity extended by the people, Parliament and leadership of Pakistan against the heinous coup attempt of 15 July 2016 in Turkey.

Both the Ministers were of the view that a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is a way forward to further promote commercial ties between the two brotherly countries.

They hoped that FTA would provide a major boost to Pakistan-Turkey economic partnership as envisioned by the leadership of the two countries.

Both sides agreed to explore avenues of collaboration and sharing experience in customs matters such as controlling smuggling, under-invoicing, etc.

Minister Pervaiz Malik noted that the special relations between Pakistan and Turkey should be sustained through more parliamentary exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

He thanked the Turkish leadership, Parliament and people for their support for the cause of Kashmir.

During their meeting with Minister for Interior Mr. Suleyman Soylu, both sides showed satisfaction at the ongoing cooperation at combating and eliminating terrorism as it was a common enemy. Minister Pervaiz Malik appreciated Turkey’s consistent support for Kashmir issue and hoped that both Kashmir and Cyprus issues, would be resolved according to the wishes of the people. Pakistan side appreciated Turkey’s support for projects undertaken in Pakistan such as traffic management, safe city project and establishment and training of Dolphin Force. Close collaboration in controlling human trafficking was also stressed.

In order to pay respects to the founder of modern Turkey, the delegation visited the Mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and laid wreath.

Pakistan delegation included Members National Assembly Ms. Parveen Masood Bhatti, Ms. Shaista Pervaiz, Ms. Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Ms. Amra Khan, Choudhary Iftikhar Nazir, Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb, Mrs. Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Ms. Mussarat Ahmedzeb, Dr. Muhammad Azhar Khan Jadoon, Mrs. Shahida Rehmani, Ms. Musarat Rafique Mahesar, Mrs. Suriya Jatoi, Ms. Shagufta Jumani, Mrs. Naeema Kishwer Khan, Syed Ghazi Gulab Jamal, and Mr. Iftikhar ud Din.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey Mr. Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi was also present in these meetings.