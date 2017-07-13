Pakistan outplays World-V in Squash Series

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): Pakistan sealed the Squash Series

beating World-V by 3-2 Thursday here at Mushaf Complex.

In the first match, France’s Lucas Serme beat Pakistan’s Ahsan

Ayaz by 14/12, 7/11, 11/1, 11/5 while Pakistan’s Amaad Fareed beat

England’s Nathan Lake by 11/3, 11/4, 7/11, 11/13, 7/11 in the second

match of the day.

In the third and last match Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob beat

Egypt’s Karim Al-Fathi by 11/4, 11/7, 11/4.

Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Marshal Asad Lohdi,

who was the chief guest on the occasion awarded trophies to the winners and runners up of the tournament. Pakistan’s Farhan Mahboob was declared winner of the series.

It may be mentioned here that on the first day of the series

Israr beat Todd by 11/7, 11/6, 4/11, 12/10 while Hong Kong’s Leo Au

beat Pakistan’s Farhan Zaman by 15/13, 11/8, 11/9.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has been putting tremendous

efforts for the promotion of Squash in the country.

In a bid to revive international squash in the country, PSF

intends to send a message across the world that Pakistan has all the

potential to conduct mega squash activities and to host top world

players in an efficient manner.

Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Senior Vice President, PSF,

Former Squash Legend Qamar Zaman were also present on the occasion.