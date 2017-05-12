Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling C’ship from May 19

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling

Championship 2017 will kick off from May 19 to 21 here at the Leisure City Bowling Club Safa Gold Mall, F-7 Markaz.

The championship is being organized by Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) in collaboration with Leisure City Bowling Club, a press release Friday said.

A total of four categories including master singles, doubles, amateur and women event will be contested in the championship.

A huge number of national players from all over Pakistan would take part in the mega event.

The PTBF Secretary Ijaz ur Rehman said the purpose of holding this mega event is to provide a platform to upcoming players.